Public Storage to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $270.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

