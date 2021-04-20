Bank of America Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

