Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

