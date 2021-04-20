35,000 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

