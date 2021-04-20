Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.76). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.