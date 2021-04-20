Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Greif posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.