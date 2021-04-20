GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.