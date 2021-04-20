CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

