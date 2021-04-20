CX Institutional Purchases 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,716,000 after acquiring an additional 306,509 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

