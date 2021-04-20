CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $288.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $290.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

