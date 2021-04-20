Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

