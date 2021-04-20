Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

