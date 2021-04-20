TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

