YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 35.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 68,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

TREX stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

