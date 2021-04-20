YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

