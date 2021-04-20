Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

