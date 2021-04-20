Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.27.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

