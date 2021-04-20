Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 350 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Qorvo stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

