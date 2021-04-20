Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 925 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 111,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 95,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.