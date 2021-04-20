Aggreko Plc (AGK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on May 20th

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGK stock opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. Aggreko has a twelve month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 874.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 669.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

