Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.