Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

