Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
