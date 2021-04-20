51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.
Shares of JOBS stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $80.50.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.