51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $24,519,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

