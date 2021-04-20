Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

