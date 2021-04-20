Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

