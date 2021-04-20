Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

