Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.