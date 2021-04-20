Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.