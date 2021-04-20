Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

