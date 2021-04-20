Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 5,126 VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

