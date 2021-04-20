YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

