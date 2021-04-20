YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.