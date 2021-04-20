YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

