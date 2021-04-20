$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several analysts have commented on HCCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.75 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $694.43 million, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

