SONM (SNM) Market Cap Achieves $33.00 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.