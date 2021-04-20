Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.