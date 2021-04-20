Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

