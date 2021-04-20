ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Position Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

