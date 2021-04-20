Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $35,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

