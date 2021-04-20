Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 100 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after buying an additional 432,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after buying an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

