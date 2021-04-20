QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.0 days.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNTQF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

