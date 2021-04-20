Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

