D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of D4T4 stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £140.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.94. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

