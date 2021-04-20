IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.
LON IGR opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 571.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.64. The firm has a market cap of £600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53).
About IG Design Group
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.