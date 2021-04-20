IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LON IGR opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 571.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.64. The firm has a market cap of £600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

Get IG Design Group alerts:

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.