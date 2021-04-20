SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:SYS opened at GBX 42.93 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. SysGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.46. The firm has a market cap of £20.98 million and a PE ratio of 53.66.
SysGroup Company Profile
