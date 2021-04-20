SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:SYS opened at GBX 42.93 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. SysGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.46. The firm has a market cap of £20.98 million and a PE ratio of 53.66.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

