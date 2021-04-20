UMB Bank N A MO Has $635,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CSX were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

