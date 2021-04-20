Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 124,601 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

