Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

