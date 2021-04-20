Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

SIMO stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

