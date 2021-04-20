605 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.90. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

